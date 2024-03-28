Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XIAXF) Short Interest Update

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XIAXF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the February 29th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:XIAXF opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28. Xiabuxiabu Catering Management has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $2.28.

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management Company Profile

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Chinese hotpot restaurants in the People's Republic of China. It owns and operates restaurants under the Xiabuxiabu brand name, and restaurants under the Coucou brand name in Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, and Hong Kong.

