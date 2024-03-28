Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Boeing in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the aircraft producer will post earnings per share of $6.65 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.45. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS.
Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Boeing Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE BA opened at $191.96 on Wednesday. Boeing has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.52.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $5,010,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $561,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.
Boeing Company Profile
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.
