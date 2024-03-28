Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Boeing in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the aircraft producer will post earnings per share of $6.65 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.45. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.65.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $191.96 on Wednesday. Boeing has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $5,010,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $561,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

