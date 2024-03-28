Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Given a $4.96 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) received a $4.96 price objective from analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 406.12% from the stock’s current price.

Zepp Health Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of ZEPP opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. Zepp Health has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zepp Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $664,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zepp Health by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 37,952 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zepp Health by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 69,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zepp Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zepp Health by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 16,087 shares in the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zepp Health

Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura. The company through its proprietary Zepp Digital Management Platform, which includes the Zepp OS, AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain wellness goals.

