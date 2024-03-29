ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 93,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 119,074 shares.The stock last traded at $14.29 and had previously closed at $14.84.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABIVAX Société Anonyme

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter valued at about $618,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter worth about $642,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,488,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,842,000. Institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Company Profile

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

