ABN AMRO Bank (AAVMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 26th

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.7646 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This is a positive change from ABN AMRO Bank’s previous dividend of $0.53.
ABN AMRO Bank Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.63. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $17.40.
About ABN AMRO Bank
