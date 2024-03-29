ABN AMRO Bank (AAVMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 26th

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.7646 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This is a positive change from ABN AMRO Bank’s previous dividend of $0.53.

ABN AMRO Bank Trading Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average of $14.63. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

