AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Update

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the February 29th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AGM Group Stock Performance

AGM Group stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. AGM Group has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $2.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71.

Get AGM Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of AGM Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Free Report) by 103.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of AGM Group worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

AGM Group Company Profile

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.