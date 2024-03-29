AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Short Interest Update

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the February 29th total of 167,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgriFORCE Growing Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 64,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGRI opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $259,440.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.17. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47.

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

