Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Receives $39.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on AKRO. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

In other news, insider Catriona Yale sold 20,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $732,726.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,948.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Catriona Yale sold 20,646 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $732,726.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,948.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 75,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $2,465,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 591,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,439,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.7% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,767,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,554,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $83,891,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,321,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,065,000 after acquiring an additional 537,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,085,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,036,000 after acquiring an additional 72,866 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 247.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,028 shares during the period.

AKRO opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 29.27, a quick ratio of 29.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of -0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.64. Akero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $58.38.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

