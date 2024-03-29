Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Receives $39.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.
A number of research firms recently commented on AKRO. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.7% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,767,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,554,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $83,891,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,321,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,065,000 after acquiring an additional 537,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,085,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,036,000 after acquiring an additional 72,866 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 247.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,028 shares during the period.
AKRO opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 29.27, a quick ratio of 29.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of -0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.64. Akero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $58.38.
Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.
