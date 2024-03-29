Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,859,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 2,402,284 shares.The stock last traded at $14.35 and had previously closed at $13.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.47 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Alamos Gold by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Read More

