Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY) Short Interest Up 157.1% in March

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the February 29th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,056,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the second quarter worth $2,306,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,538,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,538,000. Finally, Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the third quarter valued at about $2,014,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALCY stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $11.85.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It plans to focus on companies acquiring, processing, analysing, and utilizing data acquired from various systems and sources.

