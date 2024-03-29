Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the February 29th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Alpha Star Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ ALSA opened at $11.33 on Friday. Alpha Star Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Star Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALSA. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $6,678,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Star Acquisition by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 884,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after purchasing an additional 448,433 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,560,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the second quarter worth $3,710,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 82.8% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 731,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 331,310 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha Star Acquisition

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

