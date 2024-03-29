Anil Wadhwani Buys 57,435 Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Free Report) insider Anil Wadhwani acquired 57,435 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 753 ($9.52) per share, for a total transaction of £432,485.55 ($546,550.68).

Prudential Stock Performance

LON PRU opened at GBX 743 ($9.39) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 800.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 850.21. The stock has a market cap of £20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1,516.33, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.26. Prudential plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 718.80 ($9.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,234 ($15.59).

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.06. Prudential’s payout ratio is currently 3,265.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.75) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,640 ($20.73) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prudential

About Prudential

(Get Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.