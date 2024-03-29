Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB) Announces Dividend of GBX 27

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.34) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Arbuthnot Banking Group’s previous dividend of $19.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Trading Up 1.4 %

ARBB opened at GBX 1,080 ($13.65) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £174.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.69, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,034.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 984.58. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 840 ($10.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,150 ($14.53).

Insider Buying and Selling at Arbuthnot Banking Group

In related news, insider Henry Angest acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 990 ($12.51) per share, with a total value of £990,000 ($1,251,105.78). 64.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research note on Thursday.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

