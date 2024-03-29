Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB) Increases Dividend to GBX 27 Per Share

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.34) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Arbuthnot Banking Group’s previous dividend of $19.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group stock opened at GBX 1,080 ($13.65) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,034.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 984.58. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 840 ($10.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,150 ($14.53). The company has a market cap of £174.64 million, a PE ratio of 488.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Transactions at Arbuthnot Banking Group

In other Arbuthnot Banking Group news, insider Henry Angest acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.51) per share, with a total value of £990,000 ($1,251,105.78). Insiders own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

About Arbuthnot Banking Group

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

