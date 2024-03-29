Arch Resources’ (ARCH) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Arch Resources from $232.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $160.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.68. Arch Resources has a 1-year low of $102.42 and a 1-year high of $187.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.53 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $23.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arch Resources will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela R. Butcher purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $165.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $33,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,611 shares of company stock valued at $19,716,747 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 35.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,586,000 after buying an additional 16,185 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the third quarter worth $2,560,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter worth $1,138,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 139.3% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 12.4% during the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 394,239 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,454,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

