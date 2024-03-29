ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Up 0.8 %

Institutional Trading of ARMOUR Residential REIT

NYSE:ARR opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $963.30 million, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.48. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $27.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter worth $2,017,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

(Get Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

