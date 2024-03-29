Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 582,102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 994,370 shares.The stock last traded at $12.93 and had previously closed at $13.53.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATXS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Astria Therapeutics from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $772.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.72.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts forecast that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $102,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,481,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $29,999,521.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,873,721 shares in the company, valued at $58,923,286.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $102,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 53.7% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 349,425 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 471,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,126,000 after acquiring an additional 22,974 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,004,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,608 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

