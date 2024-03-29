Ballast Inc. Acquires New Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Ballast Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:KKR opened at $100.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.59 and its 200 day moving average is $77.99. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.79 and a fifty-two week high of $103.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,017,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,017,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

