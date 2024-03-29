Ballast Inc. Buys 436 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ballast Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IWF stock opened at $336.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.99. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $236.87 and a 12-month high of $340.83.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

