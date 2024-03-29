Ballast Inc. Buys Shares of 6,133 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Ballast Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $396,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $35.85 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.