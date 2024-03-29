Ballast Inc. Buys Shares of 6,133 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Ballast Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $396,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $35.85 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
