Ballast Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ballast Inc. increased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $230.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.99. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $230.87.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,291,671.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total value of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,291,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRV. Citigroup raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

