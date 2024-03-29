Ballast Inc. Has $13.45 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUFree Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,493 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 4.6% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $13,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $58.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.76 and its 200 day moving average is $54.54. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

