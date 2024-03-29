Ballast Inc. Purchases 5,174 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ballast Inc. owned 0.08% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $11,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,292.7% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 332,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,275,000 after buying an additional 308,412 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 86,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMC Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 316,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,400,000 after acquiring an additional 39,628 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $58.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.39.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

