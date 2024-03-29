Ballast Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,133 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Ballast Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,510,000. Swmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 63,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 681,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,135,000 after purchasing an additional 16,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPDW opened at $35.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average is $32.91. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

