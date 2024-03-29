Ballast Inc. Raises Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ballast Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $37,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Melius lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.69.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $410.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $380.44 and its 200-day moving average is $381.52.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

