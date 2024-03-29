Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $299.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $38.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average is $31.31.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.15.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

