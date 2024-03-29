BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 67,817 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 62,125 shares.The stock last traded at $99.18 and had previously closed at $98.90.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,512,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $293,000.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

