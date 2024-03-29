Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Shares Gap Down to $39.48

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.48, but opened at $35.50. Bowman Consulting Group shares last traded at $35.11, with a volume of 213,468 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWMN. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded Bowman Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bowman Consulting Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a market cap of $533.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 6,250 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $247,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,098,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,476,946.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $247,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,098,180 shares in the company, valued at $43,476,946.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $158,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 413,664 shares in the company, valued at $13,075,919.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,708 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Further Reading

