Brokerages Set Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Target Price at $150.75

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,356,000 after purchasing an additional 73,588 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,826,000 after acquiring an additional 70,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,392 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $133.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $102.77 and a one year high of $161.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

