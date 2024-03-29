Brokerages Set United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Target Price at $34.89

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.89.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on X. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on United States Steel

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United States Steel Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:X opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.12.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United States Steel will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

About United States Steel

(Get Free Report

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.