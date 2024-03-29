Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,187,491 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 1,999,749 shares.The stock last traded at $14.97 and had previously closed at $15.39.
Carnival Co. & Stock Down 5.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.
Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &
In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Carnival Co. &
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.