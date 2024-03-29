Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) Increases Dividend to GBX 15.61 Per Share

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.61 ($0.20) per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $8.36. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Chesnara Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of LON:CSN opened at GBX 263 ($3.32) on Friday. Chesnara has a 12-month low of GBX 242.70 ($3.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 307 ($3.88). The company has a quick ratio of 38.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £396.74 million, a P/E ratio of -773.53 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 258.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 261.98.
Chesnara Company Profile
