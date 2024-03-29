Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 15.61 Per Share

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.61 ($0.20) per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $8.36. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Chesnara Stock Performance
LON CSN opened at GBX 263 ($3.32) on Friday. Chesnara has a twelve month low of GBX 242.70 ($3.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 307 ($3.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £396.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -773.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 38.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 258.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 261.98.
Chesnara Company Profile
