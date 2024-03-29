Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 15.61 Per Share

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.61 ($0.20) per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $8.36. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Chesnara Stock Performance

LON CSN opened at GBX 263 ($3.32) on Friday. Chesnara has a twelve month low of GBX 242.70 ($3.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 307 ($3.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £396.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -773.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 38.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 258.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 261.98.

Get Chesnara alerts:

Chesnara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through UK, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Chesnara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesnara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.