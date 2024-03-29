Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th.

Chimera Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years. Chimera Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 69.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chimera Investment to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.2%.

Chimera Investment Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CIM opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average is $4.95. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.68. Chimera Investment has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $6.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 180,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 211.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 374,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 254,230 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 745,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

