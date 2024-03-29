Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Shares Gap Down to $7.94

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.94, but opened at $7.77. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 968,531 shares changing hands.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 2.22.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.11). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $743.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Crescent Point Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.086 dividend. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 15.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 172,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 22,571 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth about $50,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 22.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 68,277 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 25.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 17,533 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 76.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,549,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.