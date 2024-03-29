CRH (NYSE:CRH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRH. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.64.

Get CRH alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CRH

CRH Stock Up 0.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of CRH stock opened at $86.25 on Wednesday. CRH has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,867,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,145,000 after buying an additional 243,283 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $7,912,000. Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.