Critical Contrast: Gryphon Digital Mining (GRYP) versus Its Peers

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) is one of 94 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Gryphon Digital Mining to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Gryphon Digital Mining has a beta of 2.85, meaning that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gryphon Digital Mining’s rivals have a beta of 5.92, meaning that their average share price is 492% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gryphon Digital Mining -339.99% N/A -113.03% Gryphon Digital Mining Competitors -12.29% -96.97% -5.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Gryphon Digital Mining and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Gryphon Digital Mining and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gryphon Digital Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Gryphon Digital Mining Competitors 384 1556 2299 72 2.48

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential downside of 5.15%. Given Gryphon Digital Mining’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gryphon Digital Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gryphon Digital Mining and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gryphon Digital Mining $13.65 million -$79.06 million -0.01 Gryphon Digital Mining Competitors $3.12 billion $447.56 million 22.59

Gryphon Digital Mining’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Gryphon Digital Mining. Gryphon Digital Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Gryphon Digital Mining rivals beat Gryphon Digital Mining on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Gryphon Digital Mining

Gryphon Digital Mining is an innovative venture in the bitcoin space. Gryphon Digital Mining, formerly known as Akerna Corp., is based in DENVER.

