Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Holdings Lowered by North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,260 shares during the quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSU. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 36,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 33,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 17,302 shares during the period. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $234,000.

Shares of DFSU stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.39. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $34.45.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

