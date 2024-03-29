Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Dynacor Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of C$89.25 million during the quarter.

Dynacor Group Stock Up 3.8 %

DNG opened at C$4.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$168.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.13. Dynacor Group has a 12 month low of C$2.88 and a 12 month high of C$4.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get Dynacor Group alerts:

Dynacor Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Dynacor Group’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

About Dynacor Group

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metals deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,696 hectares located in Peru. It also holds a 100% interest in the greenfield Anta project that includes eight concessions covering an area of 5,600 hectares situated in Southern Peru.

Further Reading

