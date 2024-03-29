Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Plans $0.80 — Dividend

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.7999 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 19.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th.

Ecopetrol has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.4% per year over the last three years. Ecopetrol has a payout ratio of 160.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Ecopetrol to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 141.0%.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Ecopetrol Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ecopetrol has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecopetrol

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EC. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 2,285.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.00 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecopetrol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

View Our Latest Report on EC

About Ecopetrol

(Get Free Report)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.