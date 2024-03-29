Ecopetrol S.A. to Issue — Dividend of $0.80 (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.7999 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 19.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th.

Ecopetrol has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.4% per year over the last three years. Ecopetrol has a dividend payout ratio of 160.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Ecopetrol to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 141.0%.

Shares of EC opened at $11.84 on Friday. Ecopetrol has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 2,285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ecopetrol by 250.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the first quarter worth $106,000.

EC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.00 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecopetrol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

