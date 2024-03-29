EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:YECO opened at $0.70 on Friday. EV Biologics has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05.

EV Biologics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the commercial development of extracellular vesicles (EVs) as biological modalities for diagnostics and therapeutics. It is involved in developing vaccines, therapeutics, and cures based on its proprietary multifunctional EV platform. The company also focuses on developing human mesenchymal and other stem cell, and cell-derived products to market in the cosmetic and biopharmaceutical spaces.

