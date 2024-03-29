First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 661,736 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 375,586 shares.The stock last traded at $18.78 and had previously closed at $18.79.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.68.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 70.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 80.0% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

