First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 18,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 29,320 shares.The stock last traded at $111.57 and had previously closed at $110.94.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.90.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
