First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 18,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 29,320 shares.The stock last traded at $111.57 and had previously closed at $110.94.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.90.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 8.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

