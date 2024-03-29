First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 675,487 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 304,743 shares.The stock last traded at $46.10 and had previously closed at $46.02.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.94.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan ETF

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 45,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

