First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 675,487 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 304,743 shares.The stock last traded at $46.10 and had previously closed at $46.02.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.94.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%.
The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.
