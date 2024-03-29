First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 409,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 446,257 shares.The stock last traded at $24.22 and had previously closed at $24.13.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FWRG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average of $20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 60.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.20 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William A. Kussell sold 15,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $307,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,921.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, insider Matthew Eisenacher sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $91,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,397.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William A. Kussell sold 15,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $307,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,795 shares in the company, valued at $426,921.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,091,741 shares of company stock valued at $170,160,841 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWRG. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth $8,940,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 50,599 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,717,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

