Frontera Energy Co. Plans Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:FECCF)

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0464 per share on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

FECCF opened at $6.10 on Friday. Frontera Energy has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.58.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 24 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

