Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 633,422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 387,301 shares.The stock last traded at $4.07 and had previously closed at $3.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GETY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Getty Images presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.35.

Getty Images Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.75 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $225.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.00 million. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Getty Images

In related news, CTO Nathaniel Gandert sold 19,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $87,251.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 482,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,187.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Chinh Chu sold 213,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $895,868.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,910,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,336,478.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Nathaniel Gandert sold 19,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $87,251.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 482,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,187.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,101,436 shares of company stock valued at $4,965,609 over the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Getty Images by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Getty Images by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Getty Images by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

Further Reading

