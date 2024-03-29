Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Up 167.7% in March

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 760,400 shares, a growth of 167.7% from the February 29th total of 284,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 659,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.20. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $34.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

